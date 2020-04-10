Video shows Chris Brown "knocked out" after suspected threesome

WENN / Instar

It seems that Chris Brown You still have a way to have fun even during quarantine. Since then, a video has appeared showing a man who appeared to be the "No Guidance" singer losing consciousness after a threesome.

In the video obtained by Gossip of the City, some women could be heard laughing while displaying an image of a man believed to be CB lying on a bed. "This shit was on," one of them said as the two continued to laugh in a car.

Although none of the women was seen on camera, Internet users identified one of them as Lil Klava, who is apparently a friend of Celina Powell. She also posted on Instagram Stories some videos of her leaving and leaving CB's house.

Putting his video aside, CB has also been in the headlines after leaving a comment underneath a fan-made video of his relationship with Karrueche Tran. "Damn," which is why the award-winning singer wrote in response to the video that was created for his 2015 song "Discover." He finally removed his comment, before the video was removed from Instagram.

<br />

CB and Karrueche started dating in 2011 after their separation from Rihanna. The two separated the following year when the R&B singer attempted to reconcile with the "Love the Way You Lie" singer. CB and Rih were back together, but their reconciliation did not last long as the ex-boyfriends separated again in 2013. It was then that he gave his relationship with Karrueche another chance.

The couple finally broke up around 2015 after it was revealed that CB welcomed their daughter Royalty with Nia Guzmán while she was still dating Karreuche. He even went to file a restraining order against the singer and accused him of abusing her during their relationship.