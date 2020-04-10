Video: Katrina Kaif cooks with her sister Isabelle Kaif

In closing, our favorite Bollywood celebrities seem to be having fun at home. From doing household chores to staying fit and healthy, there is nothing you are not doing and enjoying. Not too long ago, Katrina Kaif shared a video of herself sweeping the floor and even giving her a hilarious cricket twist. Today, again, the actress shared another exciting video in which she can be seen wearing the chef's hat along with her sister Isabelle Kaif as they prepare something special in the kitchen.

Unsure of what they are preparing, Kat shared the video saying, "We're also not sure what it is … we'll let you know when we do." From the looks of it, the two of them can be seen making a dosa or a pancake. Check it out here!

Is not it adorable?

Apart from this, Katrina has also been washing dishes, playing the guitar, and exercising during the quarantine. Next time she will be seen at Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Khiladi Akshay Kumar.