Usher responds to Weeknd's claims that he stole her style

Usher has responded to claims by The Weeknd that he stole his House Of Balloons style for his own single "Climax."

The Weeknd told Variety: "I heard 'Climax', that song by Usher, and it was like, 'Holy f * ck, that's a song by Weeknd'. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But as I got older, I realized it was a good thing. "

In response to the claims, Usher then jumped onto his Instagram story and posted several videos of himself listening to different #ClimaxChallenge attempts, singing himself.

