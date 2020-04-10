Usher responds to Weeknd's claims that he stole her style

Usher has responded to claims by The Weeknd that he stole his House Of Balloons style for his own single "Climax."

The Weeknd told Variety: "I heard 'Climax', that song by Usher, and it was like, 'Holy f * ck, that's a song by Weeknd'. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But as I got older, I realized it was a good thing. "

In response to the claims, Usher then jumped onto his Instagram story and posted several videos of himself listening to different #ClimaxChallenge attempts, singing himself.

The Weeknd also turned to their social media to clarify their comments.

"Of course, the media sticks things out of context," Weeknd tweeted. "Usher is a King and he is always an inspiration, so it was flattering to hear what he and Diplo did in the climax. XO."

Diplo seemed to admit that the song may have been influenced by The Weeknd.

"When I heard those first records, they blew my mind: soulful in their silences, and an iconic spatial voice that felt unique on the Internet. The idea of ​​R,amp;B having dark edges was what I wanted to bring @usher one of my favorite voices from all time. "