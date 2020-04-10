Usher responds to The Weeknd's clarification of & # 39; Climax & # 39; s comments

WENN

The star of & # 39; After Hours & # 39; He previously said in an interview that he was a little pissed off after hearing the 2012 Usher song for the first time, noting that it sounded similar to his music.

Up News Info –

Weekend has made things clear after making headlines in his comments about UsherThe song of "Climax" in a recent interview. The "After Hours" star previously said he was a little pissed off after hearing the song the first time, noting that it sounded similar to his music. Now that his comments have caught the public's attention, The Weeknd blamed the media.

After the Variety interview, Diplo, who helped write "Climax," he explained on Twitter, "Climax production lends itself to the House of Balloons @theweeknd era. When I heard those early records they left me speechless, poignant in their silences, and an iconic spatial voice that He felt "Internet." The idea of ​​R&B having dark edges was what he wanted to bring to @usher. "

In response to that, The Weeknd turned to their Instagram account to share more information about the situation. "Of course, the media exploits things out of proportion and takes them out of context," the Canadian star wrote Thursday, April 9. "Usher is a king and always an inspiration, so it was flattering to hear what he and Diplo did in the climax. XO."

<br />

Despite the praise, Usher did not seem impressed. The "My Boo" singer seemed to cast a shadow over The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in a cryptic tweet. "Have you ever seen the moon bark at the dog?" So he wrote.

<br />

The tension began after The Weeknd apparently credited himself for his abum's 2012 Usher song "Looking 4 Myself." In Variety's latest cover story, the 30-year-old singer expressed his belief that his 2011 debut remix "House of Balloons" was used by the 41-year-old musician for his 2012 single. "& # 39; House of Balloons & # 39; literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes, "he said. "I heard & # 39; Climax & # 39 ;, that song Usher [2012], and I said, & # 39; Holy f ** k, that's a song by Weeknd & # 39 ;."

The "Starboy" singer admitted to hearing his signature alternative R&B style on "Yeah!" Hitmaker's music initially made him angry. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry," he said. "But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing."