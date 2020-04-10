UFC 249 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
UFC fans will be saddened to learn that the upcoming OFC 249 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today we received a call from the highest level you can go to at Disney, and from the highest level on ESPN … and the powers that are there asked me to withdraw and not do this event on Saturday," said the president of UFC, Dana White. he told ESPN.

