UFC 249 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

UFC fans will be saddened to learn that the upcoming OFC 249 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today we received a call from the highest level you can go to at Disney, and from the highest level on ESPN … and the powers that are there asked me to withdraw and not do this event on Saturday," said the president of UFC, Dana White. he told ESPN.

The announcement comes a few days after White announced that White would host UFC events at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

White says that as soon as he gets the green light, he will start organizing fights again. "I can go next week," said White. "So every time my partner gives me the go-ahead that they're ready to go, I'm ready."

ESPN added that "it has been in constant contact with the UFC regarding UFC 249. No one wants to see the return of sports more than us, but we do not feel that this was the right time for a variety of reasons. ESPN voiced its concerns to the UFC and they understood. "