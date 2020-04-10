Two women detained on the Texas highway die after Amazon Tractor-Trailer crashes into vehicles – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two women involved in a Texas highway accident died after a trailer truck crashed into several vehicles that had stopped on the highway.

Two young children were injured, as was a man who jumped off the highway overpass to avoid the oncoming truck, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The multiple accidents occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Friday on the North Houston Freeway. According to the sheriff's office, an SUV carrying a man, a woman, and their children stopped after the vehicle was punctured. Another car crashed into the stopped SUV, and one woman from each vehicle was outside on the highway.

A pickup truck detoured to avoid the vehicles and crashed into a wall, and a man from a fourth vehicle stopped to help. Then an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed into all the vehicles on the road and hit the two women.

The two boys in the SUV, ages 1 and 3, were in child seats and received only minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

The man in the fourth vehicle jumped about 8 to 10 feet from the overpass to avoid the truck. The sheriff's office said his injuries were very slight.

The sheriff's office said the roads were slippery at the time of the accidents due to light rain.

