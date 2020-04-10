Twitch is expanding Watch Parties beta to all partners, then all US creators. USA

Twitch announced today that it will bring its beta version of Watch Parties, which allows streamers to stream Prime Video content to all of their partners, and then everyone American creators. That means that every transmitter in the US USA On Twitch, you'll be able to watch Prime content with your viewers, regardless of whether you're a Twitch partner. The company plans to bring Watch Parties around the world eventually, with more news in the coming months.

While the selection available on Watch Parties is highly selected, you can see things like Jack Ryan Y Star Trek, among many others: the feature is really useful as it is a solution to the now global problem of figuring out how to see something with other people (without conflicting with copyright claims). Subs and bits are enabled during Watch Parties, so viewers can chat, leave donations, and subscribe like they would during a normal broadcast.