"Trust of Tottenham Hotspur Supporters,quot; Urges Club to "Do the Right Thing,quot; Over Leave Decision | Football news

Daniel Levy said Tottenham would use the government's job retention scheme, leading to a number of employees being laid off during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust believes there is still time for the Spurs to "do the right thing,quot; in the wake of Liverpool's reversal of plans to suspend staff due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's Champions League winners quickly changed plans to suspend staff after a violent backlash, but their opponents in Madrid last June appear to be holding on to controversial proposals.

Tottenham President Daniel Levy said the club would use the government's job retention scheme, which would lead to a number of employees laid off during the outbreak, and the wages of 550 staff members would be cut by 20 percent. .

That decision has led to widespread criticism and scrutiny, and THST said "our club's reputation has been repeatedly hit in the national and international media,quot; in the past ten days.

The group of supporters is now "asking the club to make the case public out of the need to use the licensing scheme," and has outlined its goal of ensuring that all non-playing staff are retained at full salary for the next two months.

Ensuring that none of those people are laid off as all informal, zero-hour staff are "adequately paid,quot; are other goals, along with ensuring that the club remains financially viable while ensuring that "the state's financial burden is as little as possible. "

The group's statement said: "Attempting to push players to a corner has failed at Tottenham Hotspur football club and throughout the game."

"The players see an attempt to make them scapegoats and have asked what guarantee there is that the clubs will not use any reduction in wages to increase reserves or profits."

0:34 Speaking on April 3, Martin Cloake of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust said they wanted the club to be more transparent about its finances. Speaking on April 3, Martin Cloake of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust said they wanted the club to be more transparent about its finances.

"They have now launched their own initiative, #PlayersTogether, directly supporting NHS charities. We wholeheartedly support that initiative and the example it sets. We understand and support the PFA's call for clubs to open their books."

"To protect business confidentiality, we propose that this be done through an independent judge.

"However, we must emphasize again that there is nothing stopping THFC players from making a voluntary contribution, along with club directors, to ensure that no one at the club loses their job or has a short-term pay cut."

"THFC, like any other business, has to make the decisions it deems correct to secure its future. But the nature of soccer means that those decisions must be understood and supported."

"Our concern is that by doing what they have done the way they have done, the THFC Board has damaged the reputation of the club, exhausted any future goodwill they will need from fans and has affected the club's position with sponsors, players and government authorities.

"This is an unprecedented situation and no one, including sympathizer organizations, will do everything right from the start.

"We have made this statement in good faith and remain willing to work with all parties to obtain the best result. We still believe there is time for the THFC board of directors to demonstrate that they have listened and done the right thing."