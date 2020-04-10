Toni Braxton and Birdman will definitely marry this year

WENN / Derrick Salters

The singer of & # 39; Un-Break My Heart & # 39; and the Cash Money Records co-founder have come and gone on their wedding dates and if they would have a big wedding or small event, but they are sure it will happen in 2020.

Up News Info –

Toni Braxton and Birdman They are not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to hamper their plan to make their union official. In a new radio interview on Thursday, April 9, the "Un-Break My Heart" singer revealed that she and the Cash Money Records co-founder would "definitely" get married this year.

When you talk to radio presenters Rick party and Sasha The Diva On "Rick and Sasha Morning Show," the 52-year-old singer said, "We've been trying to figure it out, but we'll definitely do it this year." She added: "We have been coming and going on the wedding dates. We had a great date but then it got too big, we didn't want a big wedding."

"So we said, 'OK, we don't want it to be too small'. Then he said, 'OK, let's drive.' We are not taking a car trip. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, baby, "the singer of" She Wasn & # 39; t Man Enough "told more about the discussion she and her fiancé had over their wedding, prompting the hosts to laugh at the history.

<br />

Braxton and Birdman began dating in May 2016. Two years later, the lovebird announced their engagement. They broke up in early 2019, only to reconcile in weeks. At the end of January of that year, he even gave her a sweet surprise during her concert at the Fox Theater in Atlanta when she appeared on stage when she sang "I Love Me Some Him".

Although he kept quiet about his wedding planning, Birdman praised his future bride during an appearance in 2018 in "The Wendy Williams Show"At that point, he said to the host Wendy Williams, "T, that's my girl, my friend, my family. That is my love, my soldier, my life. She is my everything. She is my life. I love her to death."

<br />

When Williams told her that she initially had doubts about his love life because he was too "gangster" for her, Birdman replied, "I'm just a gangster, that doesn't mean anything. Certified too. What does that have to do with love"? "