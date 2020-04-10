Home Entertainment TIK TOK 5 year old Star Shot in the head while making...

TIK TOK 5 year old Star Shot in the head while making videos !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A 5-year-old dance star Nik Tok was shot dead outside Houston, MTO News confirmed.

The adorable and talented 5-year-old boy, Jordan Allen Jr, was shot outside his southwest Houston last Tuesday while in quarantine with his family. Jordan and his father, Jordan Allen, Sr., were on the balcony of the family's second-floor apartment around 9 p.m. making Tik-Tok videos.

200407114532-02-texas-5-year-old-died-exlarge-169

Jordan's father left him alone on the balcony while the father went to fetch juice. And that's when the tragedy happened. The 5-year-old Jordan was shot dead from a shooting, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©