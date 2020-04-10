TIK TOK 5 year old Star Shot in the head while making videos !!

A 5-year-old dance star Nik Tok was shot dead outside Houston, MTO News confirmed.

The adorable and talented 5-year-old boy, Jordan Allen Jr, was shot outside his southwest Houston last Tuesday while in quarantine with his family. Jordan and his father, Jordan Allen, Sr., were on the balcony of the family's second-floor apartment around 9 p.m. making Tik-Tok videos.

Jordan's father left him alone on the balcony while the father went to fetch juice. And that's when the tragedy happened. The 5-year-old Jordan was shot dead from a shooting, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

Jordan was taken to the hospital and passed away earlier this week.

Houston police told reporters that Jordan Sr. was not the intended target.

They are investigating the death and are currently looking for three women, whom they call "people of interest." The women are Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29; Khalisah Smith, 18 years old; and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22 years old.