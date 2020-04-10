Tiger Woods is ready to play Masters and realizes he has to wait – Up News Info

Tiger Woods felt strong and fit to compete for another green jacket. He could feel the adrenaline starting to flow, along with a strange feeling.

He was in a bad mood.

Instead of flying to Augusta National for the Masters this week, he was at his home in Florida, where the only competition for a green jacket was a boxing contest with his 11-year-old son Charlie.

"I felt energetic, I felt really alive, connected and a little cranky, and I didn't know what was going on," Woods said in an interview with GolfTV available Thursday. "And I realized it was Sunday morning. … And my body, unconsciously, knew that I was supposed to be preparing to leave and start playing the Masters.

"My body was ready, and I didn't know why I was acting that way," he said. "It is crazy."

The interview recorded Wednesday with GolfTV's Henni Zuel [Woods has a sponsorship deal with Discovery's owned channel] was the first since the final round of the Genesis Invitational in February. Woods decided not to play the next four tournaments because his back was not ready. And then golf was shut down along with other sports by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been home with his two sons and his girlfriend, riding a bike for exercise, occasionally playing golf at The Medalist Club and having contests with Charlie, in the green jacket going to the winner.

That is another reminder of these times. This will be the longest time a Masters champion has been able to keep golf's most famous item of clothing at home. Woods is not required to leave him in his locker at Augusta National until he returns to defend himself. And that won't be until November at the earliest.

"This is not the way I would have wanted to keep the jacket on for a longer period of time," Woods said. "I wanted to go out there and compete for him and win him again, like I did in 2002. But it is not a normal circumstance, it is not a normal world. It is a very fluid environment and it is very different for all of us. Fortunately, we could have a Masters in November and play it at that time. I guess I will defend then and I hope everything happens. "

Meanwhile, he started playing for the jacket with Charlie earlier in the year, wanting to take advantage while the jacket was at home.

"I don't know if I can defend, I don't know if I can win again, but let's take a moment to have a little fun," Woods said. "Occasionally, he has gone to his closet. Mainly, he stayed in mine. But the fact that he was able to earn it, because there are no wins in this family, it was fun to watch him tease me for hitting me and being able to use the jacket and have it in his closet where he says it belongs. "

Woods would prefer to let 95 other players try to overcome 72 holes at Augusta National.

That will have to wait.

Free time has been useful in one respect. Woods, who won the ZoZo Championship in Japan late last year for his 82nd PGA Tour victory, got off to a slow start this year. He did not hold seriously at Torrey Pines and finished last at Riviera. And then he closed it, his back didn't feel quite right as he resumes his career after four surgeries, the last to fuse his lower spine.

"Night and day," he said of the difference in how he feels since he last played on February 16 in Los Angeles. "I feel much better than then. I have been able to turn a negative into a positive and I have been able to train a lot and take my body to where I think it should be. "

You still find it hard to think about what you should be doing this week: a flight to Augusta on Sunday to practice and help hand out trophies in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals; the noise and hustle of practice rounds on Mondays and Tuesdays, the Masters Club dinner on Tuesday night just for champions, the Par 3 Tournament with their kids as caddies on Wednesday, and then quietly the eve of the Masters while Try to advance to the final round of your favorite tournament.

He stuck to a tradition: the dinner of champions.

Woods tweeted a photo of him dining Tuesday night, dressed in the green jacket, with his girlfriend and children and the food he wants on the menu: meat and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, smoothies. Also on the table were cupcakes.

Every time you host the real dinner at Augusta National, it probably won't end the same way.

There was a food fight at home.

"It got a little bit interesting in the end, a little ugly, where the ice formation was flowing through people's hair and faces, so we had a little fun in the end," Woods said. "I took off my jacket. This jacket can not put any cupcakes.