Tiger Woods' family quarantine is very similar to yours

Tiger Woods was supposed to be defending his 2019 Masters championship over the Easter weekend. Instead, it closely resembles people everywhere during the new coronavirus pandemic. Crouching down at his Florida home with his girlfriend and two children, his life is a little more boring than usual.

In an interview with Henni Zuel of Golf TV, Woods mentioned the return of his beard, his Masters dinner, how he keeps fit and how time passes (puzzles!).

He's got facial hair again, mainly because "it's just laziness," he said. "The last time I was away for a long time, when I came back, I was vice-captain of Hazeltine and he also had a bit of a beard, so this is the same."

Woods had played a beautiful little golf before the sports closed, not seen since the Genesis Open in mid-February due to a back injury. His health has improved, but now there are no tournaments.

"Night and day. I feel much better than I did then," he said of the Genesis Open. "I've been able to turn a negative into a positive and I've been able to train a lot and get my body to where I think it should be. I've been able to play golf. Fortunately, Medalist Golf Club (in Hobe Sound, Florida) is still open here, pretty much every courses south of us are closed but still open so it was nice to get out there and hit some golf balls a little bit. You need to get some fresh air and do something. Obviously we have our social distancing, you can't touch rakes or touch flags One person per car, but at least the members and their children can play a little, go out and do something active. Some want to walk the dog, others want to walk around the golf course, just doing some daily activity to do some exercise. and give you peace of mind. "

One of Woods' goals had been to gain a few pounds, but he may be the only person in quarantine who hasn't. However, he said, it has "gotten stronger." I have not gained much weight because from time to time I will go for a walk, I will pedal along the road and I will return, and I have lost the weight that I have gained. It's still hot here in South Florida, it's in the mid-80s, goes down in the 80s almost every day, so every time I'm out, I'm sweating. It feels good to be outside at home, to feel the breeze on my face feels fantastic. I know that when I get home I won't be able to do much, so I end up cycling longer. "

Woods made headlines this week for posting a photo from his private Teachers dinner. The defending champion organizes a dinner at the Augusta National Golf Club during the week of the tournament, choosing the menu. Woods continued this week, putting on his green jacket and sitting with his girlfriend, Erica Herman; daughter Sam (who turns 13 in June); and son Charlie (who turned 11 in February).

The menu, he said, consisted of "meat and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi. We had cupcakes and smoothies for dessert. So it was exactly what was going to do. As I said, the quarantine style of the Masters dinner with my family, we had a lot of fun and eventually it got a little interesting in the end, a little ugly, where the icing flowed through the hair and face of the people, and so we had a little bit of fun at the end. "

However, Woods took off his champion's green jacket before the cupcake opener blew up. “This jacket can't put any cupcakes on it. So, I take off my jacket. . . Okay, go! "

So maybe Woods's kidnapping is more exciting than yours. But there are mundane moments when even Woods has no game. "I've been trying to help Sam and Erica with this wicked puzzle they have," he said. "They just finished a 2,000-piece puzzle, and now there's a 3,000-piece puzzle!" Woods, who said he is partially colorblind, struggles and said, "I wonder if this is correct, right? They get tired of me asking. They end up taking me away from the puzzle. However, once the borders are made, I am Useless ".

Due to his numerous injuries, Woods is used to taking things easy and looking back on those days as these pandemic days get monotonous.

"I go back to what my father used to say, and that it is true that he went through many difficult moments, do not see it day by day. He used to say:" take one meal to the next ", so go until the next meal. then you figure it out, go out and get it until the next meal.When times are really slow like this, when days feel like months if not years, just try to break it up when you can get things done.

"Unfortunately for me, I've been through episodes like this in my career with my back, where seconds seem like months. You have to slow things down and do things at a different pace, look at things with a different lens, from a different perspective , where you can achieve your goals and I think that at this moment the transition from one meal to another has worked. I don't know how long it will work, how long we will be in this pandemic, but for us it has been these mini objectives that have allowed us Go ahead and the next thing you know is that it's nighttime and it's bedtime. Repeat the process, but trying to keep my kids, Erica, myself, and our hopes up. Sometimes it's a challenge. "