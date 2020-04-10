Tiger Woods at the Masters: What records has Augusta broken? The | Golf News

















From his 1997 Masters victory to claiming his fifteenth major title in 2019, we remember the best moments from Tiger Woods' five victories at Augusta National

Tiger Woods has achieved more success in the Masters than any other major during his illustrious career, breaking a host of records at Augusta National along the way.

The former World No. 1 earned a fifth Masters victory in the 2019 contest, moving him into one of Jack Nicklaus' Augusta records and three of his total of 18 top titles.

Woods 'success last year, at 43, made him the second oldest winner in Masters history and the oldest Green Jacket holder since Nicklaus' victory at age 46 in 1986.

Woods won the Masters for the fourth time in 2005

The most recent victory came about 22 years after Woods 'breakthrough in 1997, just two years less than the gap between Nicklaus' first and last big win, with the duo now as the only players to win the green jacket in three different decades.

Woods had not previously won the Masters since 2005 and had spent 11 years without any major success before last year's glory, equaling the longest gap ever recorded between sequential major wins.

Twenty-five years after the 15-time lead champion made his Augusta debut as a fan, the 15th Club has scoured the archives to view ten of the other Masters records that Woods has broken …

> Greatest margin of victory of all time (12 hits in 1997)

> The youngest champion of all time (1997; 21 years, 3 months, 14 days)

> Lowest score in last 54 holes (15 low in 1997)

> The biggest 54-hole lead in tournament history (nine strokes in 1997)

> Lowest score on 72 holes (-18 in 1997; tied with Jordan Spieth in 2015)

> Most 72-hole scores of eight under or less (Eight; tied with Phil Mickelson)

> Most consecutive rounds at par or better (16; 2007-11)

> Most of the time with all four rounds under par in the same tournament (five)

> Most consecutive birdies made (Seven in 2005; tied with Steve Pate in 1999)

> Most professional earnings in the history of the Masters Tournament ($ 9.5 million)

