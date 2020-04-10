Tiger Woods at the Masters: question your knowledge of his Augusta triumphs | Golf News

















2:45



We recall the best moments of Tiger Woods' five victories at the Masters.

We recall the best moments of Tiger Woods' five victories at the Masters.

Tiger Woods was destined to defend his Masters title this week, a year after recording a dramatic No. 15 major victory at Augusta National.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The opening of the men's race of the year was postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, and tournament officials rescheduled the tournament for November.

Delaying the Masters extends Woods' wait to try to claim the Green Jacket for the sixth record time as he has accomplished many of his best golf moments at the event.

Woods won a unique victory in the 2019 contest

Augusta is the place where Woods achieved his great victory and also where he celebrated the "Tiger Slam,quot;, as well as the course in which we ended his 11-year wait for greater success.

Before Sky Sports Golf shows last year's final round, in its entirety, on Easter Sunday, the date the 2020 contest was due to be completed, we've digged deep into the archives to remember some of the most memorable moments from Masters in Woods. .

Masters Final Round 2019 Live

How much do you know about the past of Woods & # 39; Masters? Test your knowledge of Augusta in our quick shot quiz!

Watch the final round of the Tiger Woods Masters victory in 2019, in its entirety, on Sunday, April 12 starting at 12:15 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf!