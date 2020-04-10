Tiger King's Rick Kirkham talks about what Netflix didn't show

The story around Exotic Joe Keep getting crazier!

In an exclusive interview with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester, Rick Kirkham—The veteran journalist and producer who worked on Joe's reality show and recently appeared on Netflix Tiger kingHe claimed that the docuseries "are extremely accurate, but did not go as far as they could have."

"There was so much more to talk about; so much more that could have been shown about Joe Exotic and how wild, crazy, and evil the man really was," Kirkham said, adding that a more accurate description would be to take the documentary, "multiply (and ) put it on steroids. "

As Kirkham explains in Tiger kingMuch of what he describes initially was captured by his own cameras. However, that video was the victim of a random fire on Joe's property, one that Kirkham believes Joe, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was started.

"Joe wanted us to turn on the cameras 24 hours a day, and we did," Kirkham told Sylvester. "We filmed thousands of hours of stuff, and everything from killing animals to abusing people to abusing animals. I knew it was all on tape. And I wanted it to be recorded. But we never wanted everything to be published."

Investigators never determined who started the fire, and Maldonado-Passage denied any involvement.