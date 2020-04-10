Tiger King's Rick Kirkham talks about what Netflix didn't show

The story around Exotic Joe Keep getting crazier!
In an exclusive interview with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester, Rick Kirkham—The veteran journalist and producer who worked on Joe's reality show and recently appeared on Netflix Tiger kingHe claimed that the docuseries "are extremely accurate, but did not go as far as they could have."
"There was so much more to talk about; so much more that could have been shown about Joe Exotic and how wild, crazy, and evil the man really was," Kirkham said, adding that a more accurate description would be to take the documentary, "multiply (and ) put it on steroids. "
As Kirkham explains in Tiger kingMuch of what he describes initially was captured by his own cameras. However, that video was the victim of a random fire on Joe's property, one that Kirkham believes Joe, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was started.
"Joe wanted us to turn on the cameras 24 hours a day, and we did," Kirkham told Sylvester. "We filmed thousands of hours of stuff, and everything from killing animals to abusing people to abusing animals. I knew it was all on tape. And I wanted it to be recorded. But we never wanted everything to be published."
Investigators never determined who started the fire, and Maldonado-Passage denied any involvement.
As for the alleged animal abuse, Kirkham said Joe Exotic would not only kill his older tigers and then "feed them directly to the other tigers," but Kirkham said he once saw him kill a horse that a woman had given him. brought because he claimed he would. take care of him and let him use his big grass.
The story, according to Kirkham, goes like this: "Before she left the park, he said, 'Rick, turn your camera. Roll your camera. Come on, you will love this Rick', he walked over, pulled out a pistol out of its holster and shot the horse in the trailer and then cut it with a chainsaw and then fed it to the tigers that day. "
PERSONS He recently reported on Kirkham's story about the horse, noting that Maldonado-Passage has not faced any criminal charges for the alleged shooting. His lawyer did not respond to PERSONSRequest for comments. However, Maldonado-Passage was convicted in federal court on two counts of murder for hire, although the coup against Carole Baskin It did not pass, along with a series of charges surrounding the animals it kept, including nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, but continues to remain innocent of all charges and allegations of any type of abuse.
Apparently, the horse's story was just one of "one hundred,quot; crazy things Kirkham allegedly witnessed. He told Sylvester that he even feared for his life because of Joe's alleged recklessness. Kirkham claimed that he would often sneak up behind people and shoot them or the ground "just to scare them."
"He would pull out a gun and shoot through the walls of the studio. I mean, he was so crazy," said Kirkham.
So when the fire happened, Kirkham said that was the drop that filled the glass for him. He originally made a deal with Joe that he would produce videos for his YouTube channel if Kirkham could film Joe for his own reality show, but now all of that footage, which was worth a whole year, is gone.
Kirkham said that once his "million dollar reality show,quot; was destroyed, he had "a nervous breakdown,quot; and left Oklahoma.
"There were a lot of strange things that happened there," he told Sylvester Kirkham, who now lives in Norway. "It really was a difficult time in my life. I had to seek psychiatric help after working at that zoo. And to this day, now that he's back with the docuseries, I'm going to see a therapist again."
He explained that because of these weird things he allegedly witnessed while working with Joe, he can't even get mad that Netflix did a project like the one he initially wanted to do.
"I am not angry at all. In any case, I am grateful that, to be honest with you, about four months after I was there, I began to realize what was happening and to see things that I knew were wrong." Kirkham said. "I started selling my own journalistic integrity by not stopping him. And I felt guilty. So when the zoo fire happened, I had all that blame on me for what I had seen."
He continued: "… It wasn't the loss of the project that brought me down, it was the fact that he had let me go so far … So the karma came back for both Joe and me. Karma appears that I couldn't doing my show. I lost everything I had. Karma came after him because now he's sitting in jail as the most famous man on the planet. "
Fame, according to Kirkham, was always the ultimate goal for Joe.
"That is the real irony here, it is the fact that Joe Exotic, all he ever wanted in his life was to be famous; the most famous man in the world," Kirkham told Sylvester. "Today he is, and he's sitting behind bars."
He added: "I bet he is scratching the walls of his jail cell, knowing that he has now gained all the fame he wanted and cannot do anything about it."
Kirkham plans to reveal even more about Joe Exotic and Tiger king on a live stream tomorrow Saturday April 11 at 2 p.m. ET. Viewers can submit questions to Kirkham by posting a video to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #AskTigerRick.
