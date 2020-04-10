Three US local governments. USA They will adopt the coronavirus contact tracking application – MIT – Latest news

Three US local governments. USA They plan to sign deals this week to become the first to adopt a location tracking app aimed at preventing new outbreaks of the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the project led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Thursday.

Another 17 state and municipal governments are considering introducing the app in their communities in the next two weeks, Ramesh Raskar, an associate professor at MIT, said in an email exchange.

"These extend across the country and include some of the largest cities in the US to more remote vacation communities seeking to protect themselves," he said.

Raskar declined to specify the states, counties or cities that come close to the deals, but said they are expected to advocate for residents to voluntarily download the app, known as the Private Kit.

He described the expected agreements as a "letter of intent,quot; for collaboration, training and support.

Two Massachusetts cities plan to compare Private Kit's performance with health officials who ask patients to recall recent memory contacts, he said.

"There are specific communities where a human-based approach will have benefits and others where the technology-enabled platform will provide greater efficiency and precision," said Raskar.

Governments around the world are evaluating Private Kit or similar technologies intended to aid the contact-tracking process that would otherwise require a lot of work, in which health officials must request the recent contacts of a person who has tested positive. by viruses that are quarantined or tested.

Effective contact tracking will be needed before widely lifting stay-at-home orders that have paralyzed the global economy, health experts said. European countries have partnered in the proximity tracking initiative to preserve pan-European privacy, after the successful use of application-based systems in some Asian countries.

But privacy concerns and technical limitations are some of the obstacles application-based systems face among Americans.

MIT investigators and collaborators said Private Kit can record an individual's movements without compromising their privacy. Your system relies on Bluetooth signals called "chirps,quot; that communicate between Private Kit users' phones.

Healthcare officials would ask users who test positive for the coronavirus to anonymously advertise recent "chirps,quot; on their phones. Any Private Kit user whose phone is close enough to infected users to record their phone chirps would be alerted to their possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Researchers from Stanford University and the University of Southern California, among others, are developing location tracking applications, and some of the projects are being designed to work with the Private Kit application.

