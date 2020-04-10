This nurse's Facebook post about treating coronavirus victims will break your heart – BGR

Aleixandrea Macías is a Texas nurse whose widely shared Facebook post about her work in treating coronavirus patients is a brutal and heartbreaking read.

She talks about how useless it can be to treat victims, so many of whom die that it seems that the only way people leave their ICU is "in a body bag."

This occurs at the same time that the latest figures show that nearly half a million cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in the US. USA

If you regularly pay attention to President Trump's latest comments on the coronavirus crisis and the United States' response to it, in addition to the views of experts in the White House coronavirus task force who provide daily reports to The press may be starting to feel a little optimistic about things right now. Heck, the last word is that the President and his advisers are beginning to analyze if it could be the time, as soon as May 1, to soften the patterns of social distancing to start reopening the country again.

Compare that, in the meantime, to the reality on the ground for frontline healthcare workers like Aleixandrea Macías, a 24-year-old Texas nurse who attracted widespread attention in recent days from a lengthy Facebook post she wrote earlier in the day. This week she paints a heartbreaking picture of her what healthcare workers like on the front lines of this crisis. How devastating it feels for nurses to get involved in a "game of how long we can keep patients half alive," and working in a makeshift ICU with few staff and few resources where there are no patients yet, except in a body bag. " And where the thing that haunts Macías more than anything else is the constant ringing of patients' cell phones, surely from concerned loved ones, unanswered because patients are intubated and unaware.

"I tried since Thursday to change my perspective and be a ray of light in this dark time, but I still get hit," Macias writes. “I have never seen anything like this before, I have never dealt with someone so healthy but at the same time so fatally ill.

"I have been working in a makeshift ICU for days because there were no other nurses for area staff. There are not enough staff even though we receive new people every day, there are not enough experienced staff (because who can be experienced for this sick level?), Not enough supplies. I can't count the times I heard, "Well, we could try doing this, but we don't have this."

Macías is the mother of four children and included an image of herself in tears and with red marks clearly visible on her face from wearing her protective mask. She wrote her post after an eleventh day of ICU work because there were no other nurses to provide staff for the area. What especially takes its toll is having to see a constant stream of patients coming in, so scared and alone. She tries to talk to them, explain what the COVID-19 coronavirus is and how it is affecting them and what is happening. She had to listen to the frantic final calls, when patients last spoke to loved ones who are very ill, before being put on a respirator.

"These people are not old," continues his publication. "They are young. Many without medical problems. Strong people, in good physical shape. One who even worked 5 jobs at a time until Covid devastated his body.

"This virus kills people. They all die at some point, it was just a game of seeing how long we can keep them half alive. I feel that our efforts are useless, but even so I try very hard and I get angry because I know that if it was Julio or someone in my family who was there, I would want the same thing to be done. When their bodies finally stop fighting, we put them in a body bag. "

Contrast all of this, meanwhile, with President Trump's statement Friday that he is ready to move on to the next phase in the crisis response: assembling a task force to devise a plan to reopen the country. This, as the number of victims of the virus in the United States continues to worsen. The country has now seen around half a million confirmed cases and nearly 19,000 deaths, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

"I can't force them to do anything, but I'm literally pleading with them to listen to health workers and take this seriously," concludes Macías's post. "My heart hurts tonight for these families who have completely lost people too soon, for those who are sick and absolutely terrified, and for all of us who will surely have some form of post traumatic stress disorder after this is over."