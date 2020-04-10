This new drug could stop the replication of the new coronavirus: BGR

Pfizer has a promising drug in development that points to the replicability of the new coronavirus.

The new drug could help save patients who experience mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, but extensive human testing is still needed.

The pharmaceutical giant is also working on adapting additional drugs for severe cases of COVID-19, as well as four different candidate vaccines for the new disease.

The new coronavirus became a much bigger problem than some governments had anticipated. To date, nearly 1.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and almost 100,000 patients died fighting it as of Friday morning. These numbers will worsen in the coming weeks. As more cases are detected, more patients at risk will develop complications and die. But things are improving in several countries, as social distancing measures begin to work.

The main problem with the new virus is that there is no therapy for it, although many potential cures are already being tested around the world. Some have shown promise in limited evidence, but they need more scientific data. Others are vaccines that could eradicate the disease, but they need to go through the appropriate regulatory rings that verify their efficacy and safety. The pharmaceutical company Phizer already has a promising new drug against coronavirus, and is adapting other existing drugs for COVID-19. In addition to that, the company is working on four different vaccines, and said it will provide assistance with manufacturing others if vaccines from outside companies turn out to be better options against coronavirus and if they need additional manufacturing capacity.

Pfizer has assembled a team of 50 researchers to work on the virus. These people have not even met in person to work on COVID-19 therapies, as they have received the effort of different departments.

Pfizer's experimental drug has yet to be named, but it already holds promise for preventing the new coronavirus from replicating. The drug can block a protease, a key enzyme that allows the virus to replicate. If it works, the virus could delay or stop the spread of the virus in patients with mild to moderate symptoms, The Wall Street Journal reports. Human testing will not begin until August.

The company apparently hopes the treatment will work and has already purchased the raw materials necessary to make the drug.

Separately, Pfizer has been reviewing its rheumatoid arthritis medication Xeljanz for patients with COVID-19. The drug is being tested in Italy and the trial will end in July. The purpose of the drug is to reduce the immune response in severe cases of COVID-19 where the immune response is out of control and can be life-threatening for a patient. Roche is working on a similar anti-inflammatory drug called Actemra that has shown promise in patients who develop respiratory problems.

Additionally, Pfizer will test one of its antibiotics for coronavirus therapy that may be familiar to some people. Azithromycin, Zithromax, or Z-Pak is the drug you have heard about on television as a possible cure for COVID-19. Yes combined with hydroxychloroquine. Antibiotics will not kill the virus per se, but may be necessary in some cases where patients can contract bacterial infections.

The pharmaceutical giant will also work with the UK-based Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine to investigate whether COVID-19 patients are at risk of developing pneumococcal pneumonia and whether the combination could lead to a more serious case of COVID. -19.

Finally, Pfizer is working with the German company BioNTech on a mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, and clinical trials will begin in late April. It is the same type of novel vaccine technology as Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is one of the first vaccines to have reached human trials. Three other Pfizer vaccine candidates will also begin testing in the coming weeks.

Pfizer and Roche's efforts against COVID-19 are part of a global race to find cures for the new condition. Some 140 therapies or vaccines are already under development, and about a dozen of them are in clinical trials, according to data from Informa Pharma Intelligence cited by The newspaper.

Image Source: Justin Lane / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock