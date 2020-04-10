This is what Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are doing during the domestic quarantine

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are two sisters we cannot have enough of. Whether it's because of their dressing experiments or just how they spend time together at home, Janhvi and Khushi always surprise us with a new way of making fun.









Just two days ago, Janhvi posted a video of Khushi biting her arm so she doesn't leave and spend more time with her. Now the sisters are busy playing dress up at home. Janhvi shared the cutest video once again. In this video, we see Khushi comb Janhvi while the older sister chews and enjoys the makeover. Khushi does not know that Janhvi is documenting the process. That is why it is the most beautiful video you will see today.









Have a look.



