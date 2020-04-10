This image of Alia Bhatt is super adorable



Alia Bhatt has proven her worth with several powerful performances on the big screen. The actress has a super successful professional life. But the charming Alia also places so much importance on her personal life. While she's always in the news for her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the actress's close bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt is also known to everyone.



Today, on Brother's Day, Shaheen visited Instagram to share some photos with Alia. They are adorable to say the least. While little Alia and Shaheen look too cute in the first post, the second image has Pooja Bhatt joining them and looks like a much more recent click. Shaheen captioned the post as: "Even the crumpled newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Brother Day, brother." Pamper them both with these amazing clicks.