This Dead to Me Season 2 First Look Is Killer

Netflix
There is nothing like lies to build a friendship. Just ask Jen and Judy Dead to me.
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini come back in Dead to me season two on Friday, May 8, but you don't have to wait that long to get an idea of what's to come. There is new art, which you can see here, and a new preview.
"I just want things to come back sooner. Before it all happened," says Judy. It's all Judy hitting and killing Jen's husband with her car and Jen shooting and killing Steve (James Marsden), Judy's ex-fiancé. You know, just little things like that.
The new season begins just after the events of the second season finale and the two ladies try to keep the secrets buried. But there is a surprising new visitor to the city and Detective Pérez (Diana Maria Riva) is hot on their heels, so Jen and Judy have to take drastic steps to protect their loved ones and each other … no matter the cost.
"We have to stay focused on the positive," says Judy in the preview above.
"How the hell can you be positive now? We are not in Snow White, we are in King Scarface," says Jen.
"Well, I've never seen that," says Judy.
"Me neither, girls don't," Jen corrects her.
After the first season, series creator Liz Feldman scoffed at the finale events, designed to bring them closer together.
"Yes, the idea was to force them to get back together to deal with their complicated relationship. Obviously, Jen and Judy love each other, but once Jen finds out what Judy has done, it is a very difficult thing to forgive. So we wanted to put them in balance, "Feldman said. "They are forced together to keep this a secret if they wish. And in doing so, they will have to forgive each other."
The second season premieres Friday, May 8 on Netflix.
