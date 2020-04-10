This Dead to Me Season 2 First Look Is Killer

There is nothing like lies to build a friendship. Just ask Jen and Judy Dead to me.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini come back in Dead to me season two on Friday, May 8, but you don't have to wait that long to get an idea of ​​what's to come. There is new art, which you can see here, and a new preview.

"I just want things to come back sooner. Before it all happened," says Judy. It's all Judy hitting and killing Jen's husband with her car and Jen shooting and killing Steve (James Marsden), Judy's ex-fiancé. You know, just little things like that.