The Weeknd reveals Jim Carrey's birthday surprise

The hit maker of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; He remembers starting the day he turned 30 in February by receiving a & # 39; surreal & # 39; breakfast. by his idol Jim Carrey in Los Angeles.

Weekend celebrated his 30th birthday with the help of his idol Jim Carrey.

The hit maker "Blinding Lights" is a huge fan of the 58-year-old actor, and when the two introduced themselves via text message last year 2019, they found out that they were practically neighbors.

The discovery led to a "surreal" celebration in honor of the singer's big day in February, when he told Variety, "The Mask was the first movie I went to see in a theater. My mother took me when I was four years old, and It blew my mind. "

"I texted him with the address of my Los Angeles condo, and he said," I can literally see your place from my balcony, "and we took out telescopes and waved at each other," he recalled. "And when I told him that my mother was taking me to see The Mask, he knew the theater!"

The "Starboy" singer continued: "Anyway, on my birthday, he called me and told me to look out the window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast. It was surreal" . "

"Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of artist, and I went to have breakfast with him on my first day of my 30th birthday," added the star, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

The hitmaker admitted that his recent birthday has led to "self-actualization" as he insisted that he is excited about the next chapter in his life.

"I think people say your 30s are your best years because you are becoming the person you are supposed to be," he said. "And this is the beginning not only of a new chapter, but also of my second decade (as a performer). I feel like my career is just beginning."