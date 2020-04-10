The successor to the Galaxy S20 could be the first Samsung phone with a perfect design – BGR

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 could be the first Samsung phone to feature a perfect design for the entire screen.

A leaker claims the Galaxy S21 will have an under-screen selfie camera that would remove the design compromise of punching.

Various phone providers are also working on the same technology for full-screen smartphone designs.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Launched in mid-February, the Galaxy S20 is one of the most interesting Android phones of the year. It includes an excellent design for the entire screen and incredible specifications, especially in the Ultra version. It also comes with built-in 5G support, and that's why it has a much higher entry price than expected. Samsung has already started offering several notable promotions for the Galaxy S20, as sales have not been spectacular, as the unexpected coronavirus health crisis has hit smartphone sales this year. A deal is particularly exciting, as it comes with a buyback guarantee that is valid for 24 months. You will have to pay the full price of the phone, but Samsung will give you 50% back if you change the phone at any time in the coming months. And this first rumor about the successor to the Galaxy S20 is arguably the kind of leak that could convince you to upgrade to the next Galaxy S model as soon as next year.

Samsung changed the naming of the Galaxy S this year, so we have no way of knowing what comes after the Galaxy S20. Samsung could go for Galaxy S21 to coincide with the year, or it could jump to Galaxy S30, replicating the naming scheme used by Huawei on its flagship phones.

Leak noticed Ice universe He believes that the successor to the Galaxy S20 will be called Galaxy S21, and he already has a first detail about the phone.

Samsung is considering using under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020

Samsung is considering using under-screen camera technology for the Galaxy S21, the filter said, and is evaluating the technology. Placing the camera under the screen would allow Samsung to remove the one thing that is "ruining,quot; the screen of the Galaxy S20, the punch camera.

Samsung certainly isn't the first to play around with technology. Last year, we saw prototypes from other smartphone providers with the new camera technology for selfies (see Oppo below). But the technology doesn't exist yet, or those phone makers would have released such devices. The part of the screen that covers the selfie camera should be transparent when taking photos. The rest of the time, it has to behave like a normal screen.

Samsung Display makes some of the best OLED displays in the industry. These displays are found within the latest Galaxy S and Note phones, but also on all iPhones with OLED displays, the latest Pixel phones, and even the recently launched Huawei P40 Pro. Samsung Display must have tested the camera technology underneath the screen for years. But if Samsung is already considering it for the Galaxy S21, it means Samsung made a lot of progress. A recent patent revealed a Samsung display design that would fit nicely with on-screen camera technology.

On the other hand, this is just a rumor. The leak has been correct about Samsung's plans, but not all of its claims have materialized. It is still too early to know for sure, and Samsung has plenty of time to decide on the final design of the Galaxy S21. We won't know for sure until the end of 2020, when more detailed rumors will appear.

Until then, Samsung will unveil two more flagships, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. We hope that both phones have impressive displays.

Image Source: Mr. Mikla / Shutterstock