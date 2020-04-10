The star of & # 39; Moana & # 39; Auli & # 39; i Cravalho uses Eminem Song and TikTok to date as bisexuals

Instagram

After posting a video of her lip sync in & # 39; These Kinda Nights & # 39 ;, the actress voicing the lead role in the 2016 Disney animated film reinforces her revelation when a fan asks if she likes the girls

Auli & # 39; i Cravalho You have a unique way of sharing your sexual orientation with the world. On Thursday, April 9, the young actress best known for voicing the main character on Disney "Moana"came out as bisexual, using a TikTok video with Eminem"Those A Few Nights".

In the short clip, the 19-year-old teased her interest in both genres by doing a small part of the song "Godzilla" from "Music to Be Murdered By," which also featured Ed Sheeran. "Seriously, jokes aside, how are you doing? Are you straight? / She said: 'No, I'm bi'," he said. "She said, 'Are you drunk?' I said, 'No, I'm high' / I'm checking on the girl, she said, 'Me too'. "

The teen star, who made her television debut on NBC "UploadLike Lilette Suárez, she later reinforced her revelation on Twitter. When a fan asked her, "Hello queen, you are doing great importance to be honest. Do you like girls? "he answered honestly," if I can accompany you to my tiktok … "

Since then, many rejoice over Cravalho's confession. In response to Cravalho's "escort" tweet, "West side story"Actress Rachel Zegler replied "oh absolutely". He instructed Cravalho to reply, "I LOVE YOU." Meanwhile, a fan said, "Wait, are you telling me that the only female voice actress I've ever been in love with is in the LGBT community ?!" Another exclaimed: "YAS BI PRIDE STAND UP".

In other news, Cravalho has participated in an effort to raise money for low-income arts students in West Chicago, whose schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Join MC Brando Crawford, performed a live reading of "The Importance of Being Serious" by Oscar Wilde on the Acting For a Cause Facebook page.

Joining Cravalho for good cause were the likes of "Detective Pokémon Pikachu"star Judge Smith"Hereditary"star Alex Wolff"Ozark"Actress Jessica Frances Dukes and "Murder nation"star Odessa Young among others.