The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Anny, overcame & # 39; Lots of Emotion & # 39; while waiting for her first child with Robert

The reality TV star, who became engaged to her now husband just eight hours after they first met on the show, calls her pregnancy a "gift from God."

Anny Y Robert Springs They are expecting their first child together. Months after getting married in a discreet ceremony in Central Florida on September 21, 2019, the "90 day fiance"The couple shared the happy news with Anny that emerged in a social media post that she was overwhelmed with" a lot of excitement. "

Along with a photo montage with her tummy and a sonogram, the 30-year-old native of the Dominican Republic expressed her joy on Instagram in Spanish and English. "I am very happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby: & # 39; my gift from God & # 39;" began her pregnancy announcement.

"The baby is not yet born, and it is the most beautiful feeling I have ever felt," continued the expectant mother. "It fills me with joy knowing that I will have someone to fight for and do my best. I am looking forward to it with great emotion."

Since then, many have flooded Anny's post with congratulatory messages. Her co-star on the TLC reality show David Toborowsky He commented, "Congratulations to all of you." Another co-star, Juliana Custodioit just came out, "Omg". Paula MayfieldIn the meantime, she wrote, "Congratulations beautiful! You have been blessed. I wish you well on this journey."

Anny's husband Robert has not made any special posts about her pregnancy, but she did post several good wishes again on her Instagram Story ID. However, this baby will not be Robert's first child. The 41-year-old man was already the father of five of four different women.

In the November 2019 episode of "90 Day Fiance," Anny learned how many children Robert really has after discovering that he still kept photos of himself with his exes on his Facebook. He previously told her that he has three children, two of whom live with his mother, while one stays with him.

Anny and Robert got engaged just eight hours after they first met on "90 Day Fiance". The two exchanged wedding vows at The Little White Chapel, known as the Chapel of Love, in September 2019. At the time, it was reported that Robert had probably taken the lowest priced package, which included an outdoor ceremony with capacity for up to 10 people, for weddings.