The San Fernando Valley Foundation offers free vegetarian meals during the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A foundation in the San Fernando Valley is providing hot, vegetarian meals to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Councilwoman Mónica Rodríguez announced on Friday the association with the Khalsa Care Foundation, located in the northeast of the San Fernando Valley, which provides meals through a pick-up service or by car.

"Everyone deserves a hot meal during these extremely scary times," said Rodríguez. "Building partnerships with Khalsa Care

The base to feed families is our community uniting in the front line in the fight against COVID-19 ".

Meals are served between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fridays at the Khalsa Care Foundation, 9989 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima No

Registration required.

The foundation also organizes a weekly pantry distribution on Fridays starting at 5:30 p.m. at 6:30 p.m.

Rodríguez said his office is currently working to assist local food banks in his Sixth Council District, such as Meeting every need with dignity in Pacoima, Valley Hunger Relief in Sylmar, Making It Happen Inc. in Sunland and Tujunga and North Valley. Caring Services in North Colinas

