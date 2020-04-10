The RTD director embarks on a mask-making campaign as the transit agency adopts new social distancing rules

They don't wear a badge and they don't carry a stethoscope, but the drivers and operators of the Regional Transportation District play an essential front-line role during this health crisis: getting other essential workers to and from their jobs.

That means dealing with the public at a time when face-to-face interaction can put transit operators' own health at risk.

It is for this reason that RTD Director Natalie Menten took on the task of turning on her sewing machine and assembling handmade masks to protect bus and train drivers.

"We need to stretch our precious resources as much as possible, and a cloth mask helps to do that," he said.

So far, Menten says, she has sewn more than 100 masks with the help of her parents and some agency employees. But at 15 minutes per mask (the masks come with a pocket that a carbon filter can be placed in), he's looking for help trying to make around 2,000 for IDT workers.

Those with mask making skills can contact Menten at 303-647-8900 or [email protected]

"We want to make sure this is reusable, so they can take this mask home and wash it in hot water and bleach and they can use it again," Menten said.

RTD has had four positive cases of COVID-19 among its 2,000-employee base: one in administration and three in operations, the agency said Friday. RTD says 70% of drivers and operators have received a mask from the most recently shipped shipment of equipment by the agency, although some type of mask or face covering has been offered to all operators.

Earlier this week, Senator Michael Bennet and his colleagues in the Senate called on the Trump administration to provide federal support to transit agencies so that they can acquire personal protective equipment more easily. The letter senators sent to the Federal Transit Administration mentioned Detroit bus driver Jason Hargrove, who died from COVID-19 after documenting on social media his experience with a passenger who did not cover his mouth while coughing. on his bus.

It is not known where Hargrove detected the virus.

The senators' letter indicates that more than 25 transit workers across the country have died as a result of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, RTD announced it would get just over $ 230 million from the $ 2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Federal stimulus money can cover expenses for this calendar year and can be used for any operating costs associated with COVID-19, including wages and expenses related to protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

On Friday, RTD imposed new limits on the occupation of buses and trains to facilitate social distancing practices. No more than 15 passengers will be allowed on a typical bus, while 20 will be the passenger limit for larger buses. Each wagon will be limited to 30 passengers.

Buses will avoid stops if social distance limits are reached. Additionally, passengers are asked to wear masks themselves.

The latest RTD moves follow a decision last week to implement the tailgate approach and exit when possible to maintain the greatest possible distance between driver and passenger. The agency also suspended all fees to eliminate the need to use the fee box on vehicles.

RTD has hung plastic chains inside the vehicles to delimit the area behind the operators and the wheelchair safety area to prevent employees and customers from crowding. On April 19, the agency will dramatically reduce service as the state's home stay order has dramatically reduced the number of passengers in recent weeks.

Lance Longenbohn, president of ATU Local 1001, said he appreciates the steps being taken to protect IDT workers. And he especially thanked Menten for her efforts to make masks for drivers.

"Our people are pretty scared, they are on the front lines," he said. "The need for masks is not going to go away, at least not for a while."