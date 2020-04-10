The Rams reportedly trade Brandin Cooks with Texans

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams are trading catcher Brandin Cooks with the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday because the teams had not announced the exchange. The NFL network reported that the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future fourth-round to Houston.

The cooks will help Texans replace DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last month by running back David Johnson and two draft picks.

While Cooks has not equaled Hopkins' superstar game, Cooks is a fast, deep, and constant threat who has five 50-catch seasons during his six-year career. Cooks recorded 1,000-yard seasons for each of his first three NFL teams: New Orleans, New England, and Los Angeles.

Cooks, a California native who spent his first three seasons with the Saints, played the past two years for the Rams after they acquired him from the Patriots. He was awarded a $ 81 million contract extension by Los Angeles until 2023 before playing a game for the team.

Cooks played in consecutive Super Bowls, preparing for New England in early 2018 and for the Rams in early 2019. He caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 with the Rams' NFC championship team.

But Cooks had 42 career sack catches for just 583 yards last season, while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions. He had just 15 catches after week 7, and was left out for two games after suffering a concussion during the Rams' game against Cincinnati in London.

Cooks has suffered at least five concussions during his NFL career. He didn't play for four weeks after his most recent concussion, seeking additional medical help during that period.

Although Houston still has catchers Kenny Stills, Will Fuller and Randall Cobb, the Texans clearly wanted another veteran target for Deshaun Watson after they moved from Hopkins and their consistently spectacular production. Hopkins, who has five 1,000-yard career seasons, has captured about a third of Watson's finishes in the past three years.

Cooks joins running back Todd Gurley in the offseason exodus of veteran Rams talent. Cooks and Gurley, the former AP offensive player of the year, were vital components of coach Sean McVay's offense in the past two seasons.

However, the Rams still have plenty of offensive talent in draft skill positions later this month.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp were a powerful and productive combination last season, while Cooks' availability was limited. Catcher Josh Reynolds seemed able to play a bigger role when he stepped forward in Cooks' absence, making 15 catches for 224 yards in a five-game stretch.

Tight end Tyler Higbee also had a great finish last season, making 48 catches for 542 yards in the Rams' last six games.

Los Angeles also needs a big draft pick after swapping its first-round pick in the upcoming draft and next year's draft to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville.