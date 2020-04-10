The need for security guards increases, employment opportunities are available amid the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With so many businesses closed or partially closed during the coronavirus pandemic, security guards are apparently in high demand creating job opportunities for those looking for work.

Sami Nomair, president of the City Guard who hires and hires security guards, said his company is seeking to hire 500 guards due to increased demand and concerns about crime.

“The demand for hospitals for security services has been very high. They have added additional security coverages. Urgent care has added additional safety services, "said Nomair.

"We received calls where people were robbed," he said. "We received a call yesterday from a customer of ours in Irvine who had 15 golf carts stolen."

Bob Smith, who works security at a Porter Ranch shopping center, said that because fewer people are shopping, there are fewer eyes on closed businesses.

“With closed businesses that are not essential, that creates opportunities. That creates opportunities for us and creates opportunities for the bad guys, ”said Smith.

"I make a point to say hello, how are you and check with business owners."

Security guards like Smith are frontline workers and being in public also puts them at risk of infection.

"I don't get so close to people unless it's absolutely necessary," Smith said. "When I do, I have my mask and I put on the gloves."

Nomair said his staff is trained to keep their distance unless absolutely necessary and to inform the police when they need it.

"Security is mainly there to observe and report with the police departments so busy: They are observing and reporting and reporting everything to the police departments," said Nomair.