The mother of the true housewives Star Sheree Whitfield disappears

A new report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that the 77-year-old mother of a former member of Atlanta Real Housewives It hasn't been seen in two weeks. Sandy Springs police say Sheree Whitfield's mother Thelma Ferguson has been missing since March 23.

She left her home in Sandy Springs to visit a financial institution. Currently, community authorities are on the lookout for the quasi-reality star that no one has seen in more than 14 days.

Thelma is the mother of the original. RHOA Cast member Sheree Whitfield, whose husband was Bob Whitfield, the former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle. Sheree starred Atlanta Real Housewives for six of its 12 seasons, including the tenth season.

It was not uncommon for her mother to appear on set. Three years ago, in 2017, the reality star planned a birthday party for his adored mother. During a conversation with BravoTV around that time, Sheree claimed that her mother "definitely enjoyed it." It was featured in RHOA

She praised her mother endlessly in the series, stating that her mother was clearly "overwhelmed by such happy emotions." Sheree shared that Thelma was her hero and did her best to support her family.

On Wednesday, Sandy Springs Police Sgt Salvador Ortega explained that Ferguson had no known "medical problems,quot;. In recent weeks, Sheree, who has nearly a million followers on Instagram, uploaded multiple photos and videos, but never addressed her missing mother, at least until Wednesday morning.

The reality star urged her fans to keep her in her prayers. In the past, Sheree explained, Ferguson went on vacation without telling anyone, however, it is very unusual for him to say nothing to anyone and be gone for so long. It's the longest time it's gone, Sheree added.

While Thelma's location is unclear, it wouldn't be the first time we've lost a figure in the entertainment industry in recent months.



