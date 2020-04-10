The MixtapE! Features Selena Gomez, Twenty One Pilots, and more new music

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We did it, boys. We have survived another week. As times continue to be difficult, with all of us called to continue practicing the extreme social distancing necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, music remains a vital touchstone to keep it connected while remaining separate. And that's what makes Fridays even more special these days. If we had to stay inside, we could also have an excellent soundtrack to keep us company.
And that's where we come in.
We've heard (almost) all the new releases this week and, as always, we're back with our picks for the best of the best. Enjoy.
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend,quot;
With the deluxe version of his amazing album. Rare Today, the talented fans of Sel three new tracks. And while "Ella,quot; and "Souvenir,quot; are bops in their own right, the star of the trio is this sneaky track. With a pulsating bass line production courtesy of Roommates that reminds of all the right ways to Kanye West& # 39; Fade & # 39; and a letter, co-written with friends Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who finds our girl regretting the shortage of good men, the song is a state of mind. "I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left?" she asks. "I keep finding the wrong ones, but I want love / Over and over again." We are an identifiable queen.
Twenty one pilots – "Level of concern,quot;
The boys are back with their first release since their 2018 album. DITCH, dropping a recorded and recorded track while he was self-isolating amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "Because I told you my level of concern / But you passed as if you had never listened,quot;, leader Tyler Joseph sings on the track remarkably relatable. "Could you reduce my level of concern / I just need you to tell me that we are fine / Tell me that we are fine." A portion of the song's proceeds will go to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music teams, whose goal is to help touring and local teams affected by the global crisis.
Alesso With. Liam Payne – "Midnight,quot;
Legendary Swedish DJ and former One Direction member have joined forces on this inspiring and romantic song with an incredible drop in rhythm. Seriously, the great triumph of the choir is enough to make you forget all your worries even if only for a few seconds. And despite being self-isolating on different continents, the couple still managed to make a music video featuring both of them in their element. "This is definitely one of the most unique videos I have ever made. We created it completely in quarantine with me at home in London and Alesso across the world at his home in Los Angeles," Liam tells E! News. "Being forced, under the circumstances, to make a much more stripped down video was really refreshing. It was great to go back to basics while creating something that we are really proud of. Sending love to all of our fans around the world."
"The 'Midnight' presentation video shows how Liam and I had to work together around the world to create something authentic for our fans," adds Alesso. "Many other people are working from home like us, so it felt good to give them something real."
Isaac Dunbar – "Suburb,quot;
We've been playing the Isaac Dunbar drum in these parts for a while now, and now that his new EP isaac insects It has finally arrived, it has really made us feel proud. And while much of the seven-track playlist has already been released, there are three new tracks here to savor, each more impressive than the last. Our favorite is this impressive and deeply evocative ballad that closes the set and shows the full breadth of his considerable talents. This boy is the real deal, guys.
Lion bridges With. John Mayer – "Inner friend,quot;
This cozy little collaboration between Leon and John was not written expressly for our unique times, but was born out of a makeshift session last year, but now takes on a whole new life. "The concept of & # 39; Inside Friend & # 39; came from Mayer and I joking in the studio about what would be an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like me," Leon said in a statement announcing the song. "I do tours most of the year, so I prefer to invite a girl to rest comfortably in the crib instead of going out to some crowded place. & # 39; Inside Friend & # 39; stayed in the back for a while because it didn't fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we are in globally forced us to dig this again and finish it. I hope people find it relaxing and stimulating as we hide in the inside and we get over it. "
Charli XCX – "Forever,quot;
Charli, one of the first artists to announce a completely new project to get out of quarantine, gave us the first taste of his next album. how i feel now, scheduled for May 15. Co-executive produced with frequent collaborators A.G. Cook and BJ Burton Completely over the Internet, the track is full of romance and hope, proving that its future future pop sound can be streamed perfectly even in the strangest circumstances.
Lennon Stella – "Fear of being alone,quot;
On the latest flavor of his long-awaited debut album Three. Two. One.Due to April 24, Lennon sings about what keeps her clinging to a relationship that has probably passed its due date. "I have the feeling that it is not love that keeps us clinging," he sings in the chorus before going straight to the choir point. "It's the fear, it's the fear of being alone / It made me stay when I know it." Eminently danceable and appropriately moody, it is yet another victory for Lennon. We can't wait for the LP.
Washed – "Too late,quot;
Forget what the title says, the first new release of chillwave artist born Ernest Greene Jr. in two years it couldn't have come at a better time. While the world feels like it's crazily spinning out of control, there's a melancholic sense of calm within the nearly five-minute track that is a very welcome respite. And the video, a crowdsourcing effort comprised of video presentations from around the world, feels like a vacation, filled with sunsets, beaches, and beauty. Let this be your escape even if only for a few minutes.
Pigeon cameron With. BIA – "Remember me,quot;
After debuting his new, slightly darker-sounding single during Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's #TogetherAtHome concert series, Dove has officially released the song. And, not surprising here, he is a winner. A melancholic exploration of her need to be remembered featuring a killer verse from a rising MC, the song kills. "I'm so excited that my new single & # 39; Remember Me & # 39; is finally released!" she said in a statement. "I've been waiting for what seems like years to finally have this song and this new sound in the world and available to my fans, and I can't believe that day is today! I couldn't be happier working with an artist like BIA either. I'm a huge fan and the tone and energy he brought to the track is magical. "
Baauer – "PLANET & # 39; S MAD,quot;
The man responsible for giving the world "Harlem Shake,quot; returns with a forceful new song that's perfect for sounding really loud when you're feeling most frustrated these days. The title track for an LP due out later this year, the song is a thunderous colossus with a guaranteed bass line that will rip your bloodstream.
Bonus Tracks:
Gryffin AND Chris Lane – "Hold You Tonight,quot;: The DJ and the country singer perfectly combine their two worlds in this melancholic and incredibly romantic banger.
Alec Benjamin – "Six Feet Apart,quot;: The emerging pop star could make you cry with this beautiful ballad written during and expressly about our new normal, but sometimes a little catharsis is a good thing. A powerful reminder that you are not the only one feeling everything right now.
Toni Braxton – "Do It,quot;: The iconic R,amp;B singer is back with this powerful track, her first release since 2018, proving those legendary silky voices have not gone anywhere.
Aces – "Lost Angeles,quot;: The indie-pop quartet stands out with its latest release, a dreamy ode, albeit somewhat bittersweet to Los Angeles, "the loneliest city I've ever known." Bring the new album.
Christian lalama – "Knocked Me Off My Feet,quot;: The Canadian pop-up-and-corner is a little in love with this fancy new song, which may be bad news for him, but it's great news for us.
Happy listening!
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML24a010f8963b9901e3130e618ae74aae11%