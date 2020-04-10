The MixtapE! Features Selena Gomez, Twenty One Pilots, and more new music

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We did it, boys. We have survived another week. As times continue to be difficult, with all of us called to continue practicing the extreme social distancing necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, music remains a vital touchstone to keep it connected while remaining separate. And that's what makes Fridays even more special these days. If we had to stay inside, we could also have an excellent soundtrack to keep us company.

And that's where we come in.

We've heard (almost) all the new releases this week and, as always, we're back with our picks for the best of the best. Enjoy.