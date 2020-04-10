The Minister of Human Resources urges students to download the Aarogya Setu application – Apps News

New Delhi, Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal & # 39; Nishank on Friday urged students across the country to download the mobile application Aarogya Setu, which his ministry launched a week ago.

The aap that can be used on phones with iOS and Android systems was launched with the stated objective of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Developed under public-private participation, the aap uses Artificial Intelligence and Bluetooth technologies and algorithms to fulfill its objectives of helping users to analyze the danger of the coronavirus.

It will allow people to know about those suffering from coronavirus infection in their respective areas.

So far, over a million people in India have downloaded the app available in 11 Indian languages.