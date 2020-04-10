"The Late Late Show With James Corden" Returns To CBS Next Week – Deadline

James Corden returns to his garage for new episodes of The Late Late Show. The show returns to CBS next week, beginning Monday, April 13.

The Brit becomes the last late-night presenter to film his show remotely and will film episodes from home with guests who will also join online.

This comes after Corden hosted Homefest, a prime-time special on CBS on March 30 that featured performances by artists like Dua Lipa in London; The K-Pop band BTS, all quarantined together in South Korea; as well as Andrea Bocelli singing from her home in Italy, one of the most affected countries.

The Late Late Show, which is produced by CBS TV Studios and Corden’s Fulwell 73, closed production on March 13 after initially switching to shows without an audience.

The show returns together with the tastes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Late night with Seth Meyers, ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO Real time with Bill Maher and Last week tonight with John Oliver and TBS’Full front with Samantha Bee and Conan who have returned with quarantine episodes.

Corden told Deadline ten days ago that he believes it is important for people to stay together. "I think the important thing is to say: 'This is how I have been feeling'. It is important to show that this is all out of our control, so all you can do is look at what you can control, which is his proximity to other people and you can try to put your head in a positive space and think about what someone else will need from me. I know that we have taken into account this phrase of social distancing, but I don't think we have achieved that. I think it is distancing Physically, socially we can be as connected as ever, physically we cannot be together, but socially and mentally we can be together. The world has never been so equipped to keep us connected to each other, so that's where my head was. "