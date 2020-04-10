The Knicks have a bad theory about missing Kevin Durant in free agency

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Knicks would have gotten that important free agent, but then hey, crazy thing happened!

New York is back again, this time with a poor explanation for why it failed to get Kevin Durant in free agency last summer. The Knicks were widely viewed as the favorites to sign the 10-time All-Star, but Durant eventually agreed to a four-year deal with the Nets, joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Some members of the Knicks organization believe Durant would have come to Madison Square Garden if he hadn't suffered an Achilles tear with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

This theory is silly, of course, and ignores both Durant's public comments and the issues surrounding one of the NBA's most dysfunctional franchises.

"If I left the Warriors, it would always be for the Nets," Durant told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in August. "They got the pieces and a creative office. I like what they were building."

Durant also previously said that the Knicks aren't "great,quot; for the younger generation of players, shutting down the idea that the Knicks hit home runs in free agency based only on prestige.

"I didn't grow up with the Knicks being good. Well, I remember the Knicks were in the final, but the kids after me didn't see that," Durant said during an October interview with Hot 97 in New York. "So the Knicks' brand is not as great to them as, say, the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The good thing right now is not the Knicks."

Even leaving that aside, the Nets are simply a more well-run organization than the Knicks. Brooklyn's main office led a successful rebuild after a disastrous 2013 trade with the Celtics, and the Nets earned a playoff spot in 2019. They were on track to secure No. 7 seed in the East this season despite that Durant was left out to focus on rehab and Irving will miss all but 20 games with his own injury problems.

The Knicks, meanwhile, haven't made it to the postseason since 2013 and have employed six different head coaches in that span (with a seventh on the horizon if they don't extend Mike Miller). New York also lacks a rising star because it switched to Kristaps Porzingis to create the maximum space to sign free agents like Durant and Irving.

Oh, and there's a bit about the Knicks apparently not wanting to give Durant a maximum contract.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a maximum contract due to concerns about his recovery from Achilles' injury, league sources told me. @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents like Julius Randle. – Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

Perhaps a totally healthy experience in the NBA Finals would have altered Durant's outlook. However, if he could have finished the series, another Warriors title could have forced Durant to reevaluate leaving Golden State. It is impossible to say how this scenario unfolds.

This report is presented as yet another round of the Knicks trying to change their public perception. The new team president, Leon Rose, would be wise to tell the rest of the central office to focus on taking steps to improve rather than re-examine past failures.