The Dieter laser of & # 39; Human Centipede & # 39; passed away at 78

Six Entertainment Company

Family, friends and fans pay tribute to the actor best known for his roles in the Dutch horror movie franchise who died in February at the age of 78.

Up News Info –

"The human centipede"actor Dieter Laser He has died at the age of 78.

The German star, best known for her evil roles in the Dutch horror film franchise, passed away on February 29, 2020, but her death only made headlines after director, writer, and producer. Tom Six, with whom he worked on the films, paid tribute to him on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Recalling Dieter as a "force of nature, a unique human being, and an iconic actor" in the moving tribute, Six wrote: "I am totally amazed that Dieter passed away."

"I am very proud to have created pop culture together," he added. "I wish we could have made many more movies. RIP, my friend, you will live forever on screen!"

While his wife, Inge, confirmed the sad news on her personal social media accounts, the news only started circulating on fan pages earlier this week, prompting tribute from the friend and co-worker of the deceased star. .

In "The Human Centipede (First Sequence)", the actor played Josef Heiter, who kidnapped tourists and surgically united them to form the & # 39; centipede & # 39; headline. Then it appeared in "The Human Centipede III (final sequence)"As a different character, Texas prison chief Bill Boss.

Dieter was a much-loved name in German cinema and took a German film award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his leading role in "John Gluckstadt"