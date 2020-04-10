The brand & # 39; Tompa Bay & # 39; Tom Brady opens the floodgates for pranks on Twitter

Home Sports The brand & # 39; Tompa Bay & # 39; Tom Brady...

The brand 'Tompa Bay' Tom Brady opens the floodgates for pranks on Twitter

A couple of weeks after Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in NFL free agency, the quarterback's company reportedly reported applied for two trademarks. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, this indicates that "Brady intends to sell clothing, hats, and footwear using the trademarks."

One of the trademark presentations, for "Tampa Brady," is fine. The other, for "Tompa Bay,quot;, was met with a virtual laugh.

FREE NFL AGENCY DEGREES:
Tom Brady's movement, DeAndre Hopkins' exchange and more

"Tompa Bay,quot; sounds ridiculous, but part of the reason why Brady filed the trademark could be the fact that "Tompa Bay,quot; merchandise is already being produced. "The Dan Patrick Show,quot;, for example, has been selling a "Tompa Bay,quot; t-shirt on its product site for weeks.

"We were making mock Brady headlines going (to Tampa Bay)," Patrick explained to The Action Network's Darren Rovell on Friday. "We joked it was so easy. We threw 'Tompa Bay' right away, and then 'Tampa Brady', and then I said, 'Let's make T-shirts.'"

But how ridiculous "Tompa Bay,quot; didn't reach the masses until Friday, when the news of Brady's trademarks came out and when "Tompa Bay,quot; started trending on Twitter.

It was a trend, of course, because everyone was making jokes. Below are some of the best.

