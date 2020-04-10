The brand & # 39; Tompa Bay & # 39; Tom Brady opens the floodgates for pranks on Twitter

A couple of weeks after Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in NFL free agency, the quarterback's company reportedly reported applied for two trademarks. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, this indicates that "Brady intends to sell clothing, hats, and footwear using the trademarks."

Tom Brady's company (TEB Capital Management) has introduced 2 new trademarks for: 1. TOMPA BAY

2. TAMPA BRADY The presentations, made on April 6, indicate that Brady intends to sell clothing, hats, and footwear using the trademarks. My full breakdown 👇#TomBrady #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/QZxK6LFB2Z – Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 10, 2020

One of the trademark presentations, for "Tampa Brady," is fine. The other, for "Tompa Bay,quot;, was met with a virtual laugh.

FREE NFL AGENCY DEGREES:

Tom Brady's movement, DeAndre Hopkins' exchange and more

"Tompa Bay,quot; sounds ridiculous, but part of the reason why Brady filed the trademark could be the fact that "Tompa Bay,quot; merchandise is already being produced. "The Dan Patrick Show,quot;, for example, has been selling a "Tompa Bay,quot; t-shirt on its product site for weeks.

"We were making mock Brady headlines going (to Tampa Bay)," Patrick explained to The Action Network's Darren Rovell on Friday. "We joked it was so easy. We threw 'Tompa Bay' right away, and then 'Tampa Brady', and then I said, 'Let's make T-shirts.'"

But how ridiculous "Tompa Bay,quot; didn't reach the masses until Friday, when the news of Brady's trademarks came out and when "Tompa Bay,quot; started trending on Twitter.

It was a trend, of course, because everyone was making jokes. Below are some of the best.

Brady's Agent: Tomassee Titans? Brady: no BA: Toms Angelas Chargers? Brady: no BA: Miami Tomphins? Brady: no BA: Tompa Bay? Brady: * snaps his fingers * THAT'S where I'm going. https://t.co/BwWFNxQ4AC – Ches Allen (@ChesAllenPDX) April 10, 2020

TOMPA also sounds like a Bowser minion. – Tim Brown (@xTHEDRAWx) April 10, 2020

hahaha what the hell is TOMPA BAY? It looks like a new Mario Party location, maybe it can be the birthplace of koopa troopas or goombas https://t.co/MuNUwqi03s – evan_rook (@Evan_Rook) April 10, 2020

Ask your doctor if TOMPA is right for you. – Elisa (@ElisaRockDoc) April 10, 2020

TOMPA sounds like a kind of couture hot dog. – Bryce Williams (@CheeseSando) April 10, 2020

I thought Tompa Bay was in vogue because someone / something famous was making a typo. The real reason for their trend is much dumber. – Opposite Tealight (@IsidoresDragon) April 10, 2020

TOMPA BAY sounds like a discounted beachwear outlet. – Vincent Harris (@HarrisVince) April 10, 2020

Excellent. Now I have the song Oompa Loompa in my head. "Tompa, Tampa, Tombrady TB,quot;. – Vinnie Iyer from SN (@vinnieiyer) April 10, 2020