The Boston Home CEO: 'What's happening in the industry is heartbreaking

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population. To share yours, submit this form or email us at [email protected]

Christine Reilly, Executive Director of The Boston Home in Dorchester, told this story and it has been transcribed and edited from a conversation with Kristi Palma.

My name is Christine Reilly and I am the Executive Director of The Boston Home in Dorchester. My days have certainly been very different recently. What used to start like chatting with residents at the cafe and morning news and making rounds are now many conference calls and zoom meetings and working on more complex things like securing the right PPE to have in the building to look after to our residents during this unprecedented time.

The staff is legitimately scared and concerned about themselves and their families, yet they come to work every day and truly provide exceptional care to our residents. And this is all levels of our staff: our licensed nurses, our certified nursing assistants, activities, dietary, environmental, maintenance. It has been wonderful to see the dedication to our residents.

We have a very small number (of residents who tested positive for COVID-19), but my population has weakened the immune system, so we are very cautious and just wait and pray every day just to stop the spread. We certainly follow all of the recommendations of the CDC and the Department of Public Health, just to make sure we have all the proper infection control practices. Fortunately, our numbers are low and we want to keep it that way. What is happening in the industry is heartbreaking. So we hope and pray that this is behind us soon so we can get back to normal.

Our community is a little different. We have a young population, mainly with advanced multiple sclerosis. And our average age here at The Boston Home is 60. And probably 35 to 40 percent of our residents have lived here for more than 10 years. So we are truly a family. We have staff who have been here 25, 20, 15, more than 10 years. So it's really a special community. Every day I am truly inspired by the resilience of my staff and residents. They are all heroes.

We are trying to keep the spirits of our residents. Just the other night we had a few residents who participated in a Zoom Easter. We are making arrangements for residents to FaceTime with their families and Skype. We encourage families to send video messages. Families were used to visiting on a daily basis, so this has been very difficult for them. Our residents are now quarantined to their rooms. My residents are used to going to the library, they are used to going to restaurants, concerts, sporting events, the casino. I have a very vibrant resident population. So it has been very difficult to be confined to your room. They are truly inspiring. Even though each of them fights advanced multiple sclerosis, they are strong. They are really giving us the strength to overcome each day.

We got our staff's t-shirts that we hand out (which say) "The Boston Home, stronger than ever." The atmosphere in the building, despite everything that is happening, is very optimistic. The Boston Home is truly home. He is warm and loving and the staff is amazing. I have been in health care for over 30 years, and this is a family. Let's get through this. And we will be stronger at the other end.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.