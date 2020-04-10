The best psychological thrillers in Hollywood of the last decade

The mind, not the space, is said to be the final frontier. If you conquer your mind, you can conquer everything. The mind can tell you the greatest lie and force you to believe it even if the whole world tells you otherwise. It can form various personalities and make them coexist with each other in one body. Hollywood has always had a keen interest in psychology and has made films that follow the theme over and over again. The current pandemic is said to have created a network of anxiety and depression over an imprisoned population who were told to maintain quarantine for their own benefit. We provide you with a list containing the best Hollywood psychological thrillers to help shake off those blocking jitters.

Black Swan (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this psychological horror stars Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder. The film revolves around a production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake ballet, where the parts of the white swan and the black swan are traditionally performed by the same dancer. Nina (Portman) is perfect for the role of the White Swan, but her teacher tells her that a new dancer, Lily (Kunis), is better suited to play the Black Swan. Her jealousy and insecurity take extreme forms and she begins to see hallucinations, leading to self-harm and even murder. Although she does not understand what part of this is real and what is not real. The only place where it really comes alive is the stage, everything else seems like an illusion. The film is a good thriller, but it can also be interpreted as a study of an artist's obsession with reaching the pinnacle of his given trade.

Shutter Island (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, it is based on Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio plays United States Marshal Edward Daniels, who is investigating a psychiatric ward on Shutter Island after one of the inmates went missing. He comes across several false leads in his investigation and comes to believe that the island has been used as a front by the chief psychologist who runs the institution to conduct mind control experiments. He even meets a patient who corroborates the theory and says that patients are also being lobotomized. The patient also hints that doctors and other hospital staff are playing with him. He thinks he is losing his mind and forcibly enters the lighthouse, convinced that it is the lair of an evil conspiracy. What he learns there surprises him even more. It is one of the best psychological thrillers made in modern times and the ending is sure to surprise everyone who watches it.

Enemy (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from José Saramago's novel The Double (2002). The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal in a double role as two men who are physically identical, but different in personality. University history professor Adam Bell (Gyllenhaal) rents a movie, Where There a Will Will a Way and sees an actor who looks like him in a supporting role. He tracks down the actor's other releases and eventually tracks him down to his agent, where everyone believes he is the actor. They gave him a confidential letter there that doesn't open. She finally meets the actor, who abruptly cancels the meeting. Later, the actor becomes obsessed with him, to the point of telling him that he wants to sleep with the teacher's girlfriend. Interestingly, the teacher agrees. When his girlfriend discovers the charade, the duo fight leaves in a car that runs into an accident. The teacher, meanwhile, has gone to the actor's place in retaliation. His wife also discovers the deception, but agrees to sleep with him. However, the morning brings the biggest twist to the film, which has the professor questioning his sanity and leaving viewers also questioning his.

Missing Girl (2014)

Directed by David Fincher, it is based on a Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. The movie stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry. On his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Affleck) returns home and finds his wife Amy (Pike) missing. Amy was the inspiration for her parents' popular Amazing Amy children's books and is a minor celebrity as a result. The press gathers for a story and the media is convinced that he killed her. The police also begin to suspect that as well. However, it later comes to light that Amy has a history of falsely incriminating her boyfriends when she got bored with them or when she thinks they deserve some form of punishment. Her husband sets a trap for her, but she proves to be too smart for him and even for the lead investigator on her case.

Split (2016)

Split is the second installment in the Unbreakable trilogy directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley. The film focuses on dual personality disorder. Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) has 23 different personalities and forced by them kidnaps three teenagers. He says they must be sacrificed by "The Beast,quot;. All three try to befriend the less violent personalities, but to no avail. As news of the girls' abduction spreads, his psychiatrist begins to suspect that he could be to blame. When he visits his home, he finds one of the girls there. He dominates her too, but the girl calls her full name out loud and that calms him down. Kevin asks him to shoot him, and that's when the other personalities take over and summon The Beast. The girl discovers that the other two victims have been killed. The Beast, however, saves it because it is pure. The film was criticized by a section of health professionals who considered that the description of the dissociative identity disorder (DID) was not truthful.

