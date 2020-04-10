Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga pressed pause in their social estrangement to honor their late dad at a memorial – here's why!

While it is really important for people to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, when her father passed away, Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga pressed the pause in isolation to give her a proper farewell. As you may know, the brothers organized a memorial for him anyway, despite all the risks, and now, an internal report claims to know the reason.

For some time, meetings with 10 or more people have been banned in an attempt to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, Teresa and Joe ignored the rules when it came to having a memorial for their father, Giacinto Gorga.

While it was not possible to hold a large funeral, of course they had a small ceremony attended by the man's 7 grandchildren, in addition to their own children.

Giacino died on March 3 and was 76 years old.

The source shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Despite the orders for social distancing, it was very important that they come together and celebrate Nonno as a family. It's an unfortunate moment, but the family really wanted to be together and couldn't imagine being apart. "

Teresa turned to social media to post a clip showing her four daughters, as well as Joe's three sons, all dressed in black throwing white doves while playing Andrea Bocelli's Con Te Partiro.

In the caption, she wrote: "Today we set you free, fly high towards Mom."

The source also shared that ‘Teresa and Joe had been seeing each other in the hospital before their father passed away, even during social estrangement. They didn't want him to be alone. The children and everyone else had been separated since Melissa was quarantined with her family. "

The monument was also the first time cousins ​​had seen each other face to face since it was quarantined.



