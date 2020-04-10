Home Entertainment Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of RHONJ ignored the social distance order...

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of RHONJ ignored the social distance order for dad's memorial: here's why

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga recently attended a memorial service for their father, who recently passed away, ignoring orders for social estrangement. Here's why.

"Despite the social distancing orders, it was really important for everyone to get together and celebrate Nonno as a family. It is a very unfortunate time, but the family really wanted to be together and could not imagine being apart," said a source. HollywoodLife.com.

