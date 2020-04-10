Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of RHONJ ignored the social distance order for dad's memorial: here's why

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga recently attended a memorial service for their father, who recently passed away, ignoring orders for social estrangement. Here's why.

"Despite the social distancing orders, it was really important for everyone to get together and celebrate Nonno as a family. It is a very unfortunate time, but the family really wanted to be together and could not imagine being apart," said a source. HollywoodLife.com.

"Teresa and Joe had been seeing each other in the hospital before their father passed away even during social estrangement. They didn't want him to be alone. The children and everyone else had been apart since Melissa was quarantined with her family," La inside information continued. The source also added that it had been the first time that the brothers had been together since they were in isolation.

"The plan is for the family to have something in the future to honor Nonno. It will be in New Jersey when the coronavirus pandemic ends and it is safe for everyone to celebrate his life. Many of Teresa's friends had a relationship with her father and I loved him, "they added.