Telugu veteran Narsingh Yadav was kept on a ventilator after he went into a coma yesterday.

Telugu actor Narsingh Yadav has been hospitalized in Somajiguda. He faces a serious health condition after falling unconscious at his home last night at 4 p.m. His wife, Chitra Yadav, immediately took him to a private hospital, where he underwent dialysis treatment. The actor is currently being treated by a team of doctors and is under observation for 48 hours on ventilator support.

While speaking to the media, Chitra Yadav asked everyone to pray for her husband's recovery. There were reports that Yadav fell and hit his head at his residence, which is why he has fallen into a coma. The artist's close friends and family are praying for his speedy recovery. Many fans also request that the greats of the industry introduce themselves and support the actor in this time of crisis. Narsingh Yadav's son is Ruthvik Yadav.

Narsingh is known to be close to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and has always appeared in his films. He made his debut as a small character artist. The versatile actor has often played a villain. It also excels in comedy.

Yadav has been in films such as Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam, Mutha Mestri, Mass, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Anukokunda Oka Roju and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. He has acted in over 300 films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema.

We wish Narsingh Yadav a speedy recovery …