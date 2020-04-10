Tekashi's 69 girlfriend Jade celebrates the return of her su King ’after being released from prison – Watch her video

It has recently been revealed that young rapper Tekashi 69 has recently been released from prison and is supposed to serve his sentence at home. This was due to fears of the coronavirus and a judge deemed Tekashi not a threat to the community and allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence as a home.

The Shade Room also noted that a message appeared in the rapper's message in his biography. Tekashi was telling people that he just couldn't understand why everyone called him a snitch.

Jade, Tekashi's girlfriend, also posted a message on her own social media account, celebrating the fact that the "king,quot; has returned. You can check out the post he shared in his IG account below.

‘Your king is back 🌈🌈💦💦💕💕🔥🔥🍀🍀💜❤️🧡💛💚💙…. "He doesn't want me to tell you the reason why they let them out because they want him to find out who started the Coronavirus 🧐 and no, he didn't rat on the boys 🙄 he just spoke a little ;-p 😜 & # 39; Jade captioned him Send.

One fan said, "We need it back to the gram as soon as possible because the Internet has been boring without it," and someone else posted this message: "It was never a rat." WELCOME TO THE KINGDOM OF NEW YORK HOME. "

Another commenter shadowed Jade: They raised their baby daddy and said, 'Your real baby father is locked up he didn't tell anyone you praised a rat', and a follower posted this: 'Everyone you guys got the Day69 update and Dummyboy is missing several platinum records.

Someone else posted this: ‘He just talked a little bit ???? What does that mean in the real fu * k? Oh, so it's a mouse, not a rat?

Another follower posted the following message: "6ix9in is not a snitch, niggas stole it and kidnapped him and he was already on camera, so how he blew."

What do you think about Tekashi serving his sentence at home?



