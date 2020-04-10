Tekashi 6ix9ine Exlapins Graphic Artist Rat Trap Avatar

Tekashi 6ix9ine made headlines earlier this week when he changed his avatar on his Instagram profile to a new one of him lying in a rat trap, eating a slice of cheese.

He also questioned in his header why everyone calls him a snitch.

The artist, Alex Solis, spoke to Complex about the controversial work of art.

"The idea is that everyone calls it a rat or whatever," Solís tells Complex. "Everyone was trying to catch him. But actually, he ended up getting the cheese. People think it's a mistake, but it really isn't. He's the one who takes this and hugs these people by calling their names. He's the one who you're going to end up eating the cheese without getting caught. That's the overall message that I feel like I was trying to push. "

Solís says the artwork may become the cover of his album.

"I think he could use some of this to promote his new album," he adds. "I'm not sure if it will end up being the final cover or not. That was the intention of me working on this project, it was for the album design."