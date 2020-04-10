Tekashi 6ix9ine does not understand why everyone calls it "snitch,quot;

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not responded positively to the fact that everyone has been calling him a snitch. TMZ recently picked up a social media post from the previously incarcerated rapper in which he revealed a modeling clay of himself in a prison outfit.

It was paired with a rat trap and a piece of cheese, suggesting that the rapper was taking the reputation of "rat,quot; not as seriously as everyone else. The rapper also changed the biological line on his Instagram profile to "why is everyone calling me a snitch? I'm missing something …"

As previously reported, a judge left Tekashi outside the large house after he reached an agreement with federal prosecutors about his affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Due to his "stellar cooperation,quot; with the authorities, he was granted an early release and a dramatically reduced sentence, however, it also tarnished his reputation in the hip-hop community. Followers of the Gummo The artist's court case knows that many of his former associates were locked up in jail as a result of his testimony.

Tekashi is currently on probation for the next five years. As noted above, 6ix9ine's reputation is almost no longer "stellar," as federal prosecutors had referred to him.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent was asked on social media what he thought of the release of Mr. Hernández from prison, and whether or not he had spoken to him lately.

Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, claimed that he has not spoken to him since then, but he liked Tekashi 6ix9ine more than Marquise, his own son. The rapper joked on his Instagram that he preferred to have Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son, despite the fact that he mocked his associates.

Regardless of the rapper's reputation, it doesn't appear to have harmed his career. Last year, TMZ reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine signed a record contract amid its court proceedings. It seems that the music business still thinks it still has more in it.



