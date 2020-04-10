Taylor Swift pays tribute to Brother Austin on National Brothers Day

Taylor Swift He is showing love to his brother.

On Friday, the "Lover,quot; singer paid tribute to her younger brother. Austin Swift on Instagram in honor of National Brothers Day. In her sweet greeting, she shared an adorable photo of herself and the 28-year-old from her 30th birthday celebration in December and took a moment to celebrate her "best friend,quot; and her new movie. We invoke the darkness.

"It's National Sibling Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best friends, and I'm very proud of him because he's in a movie that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)." captioned the post. After giving photo credit to her other best friend Gigi hadidTaylor added, "My facial expression with 3 glasses of wine."

Over the years, Austin has appeared in several movies since his 2016 debut. THAT., who also starred Pierce Brosnan. A year later, he appeared in Ben AffleckProhibition era criminal drama Live at night.