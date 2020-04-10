Taylor Swift pays tribute to Brother Austin on National Brothers Day

Taylor Swift He is showing love to his brother.
On Friday, the "Lover,quot; singer paid tribute to her younger brother. Austin Swift on Instagram in honor of National Brothers Day. In her sweet greeting, she shared an adorable photo of herself and the 28-year-old from her 30th birthday celebration in December and took a moment to celebrate her "best friend,quot; and her new movie. We invoke the darkness.
"It's National Sibling Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best friends, and I'm very proud of him because he's in a movie that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)." captioned the post. After giving photo credit to her other best friend Gigi hadidTaylor added, "My facial expression with 3 glasses of wine."
Over the years, Austin has appeared in several movies since his 2016 debut. THAT., who also starred Pierce Brosnan. A year later, he appeared in Ben AffleckProhibition era criminal drama Live at night.
Reflecting on his experience working on the film, he went to Instagram and wrote: "It was very inspiring to work with this amazing team and just surreal to be in this premiere."
Speaking to PersonsAustin recalled his first acting concert during his time at the University of Notre Dame. "I was mainly studying film theory at university, but during one of my classes, a teaching assistant said they had trouble playing this role in the play they were presenting," he shared. "I went to read it and ended up getting the part, but I had no idea at the time that I was the leader. That was a crash course but good. I fell in love with the people and the process, and I've been hooked ever since."
Austin is not the only member of the Swift family with a passion for acting. Swift Patriarch Scott Swift He recently showed off his acting skills in Taylor's music video for "The Man." In a behind-the-scenes movie, the Cats Star gave fans a closer look at this epic cameo and joked that her father will seek to be a movie star.
"He is very proud of himself," he said after filming the scene where he throws tennis balls at him. "I've never been prouder of his acting skills, who knows? Who knew he was passionate about it? He didn't know. Now he's going to start auditioning." Later in the video she said, "Good job, Dad. It was an exquisite performance."
