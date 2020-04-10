Tamra's Judge Shares How To Stop Quarantine For Excessive Snacks!

Tamra Judge does not plan to let the current quarantine prevent her from staying fit. That said, true Orange County housewives know how to avoid overeating while trapped at home!

As fans may know, Tamra owns her own gym, so she's always been in shape.

But, like many others, she was a little concerned when the refugee order was issued and she wondered whether or not she could continue her healthy diet.

While he has spent his time unpacking in isolation, since the pandemic occurred just as he was moving houses, being home all the time is really unusual for the RHOC star.

After all, the business owner is usually very busy!

But now that she is isolated, she has realized that she has started eating much more than usual, simply out of boredom.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, he revealed how he plans to get on with his healthy life and stop his tendency to overeat these days.

First off, he revealed what he has been seeing in quarantine saying que I just finished watching it, and actually missed a few episodes, because I was unpacking while watching it, but of course, Tiger King. That is crazy. You can't even make that up! "

Then the news outlet also wondered about his exercise routine at home and said, "I can go to my gym whenever I want because it's been empty since we closed. However, he's been so busy moving around and being in boxes that it's been pretty hard to get there. But I try to walk every day. And I've been able to get into the gym a couple of times. But as of Monday I'm back on schedule. And I think, mostly, I'm trying to see what I eat. " .

‘Just two days ago I thought, you know what I can't do anymore because I'm home so much that I'm not used to it and I've only been eating, eating, eating. So I made some ziplock bags with little snacks. Things like rolled turkey and cheese and grapes and vegetables. So when I'm hungry or want a snack, I go to the fridge and get something ready-made. That makes eating healthy easy, "Tamra revealed.



