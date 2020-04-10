Tamar Braxton tells Wendy Williams that she would love to marry David Adefeso – Watch the video

Tamar Braxton just spoke to Wendy Williams on her segment of the show and had some very exciting things to say. As you probably already know, Wendy is filming her TV show from home these days amid social estrangement.

Watch the video to see what Tamar told Wendy about her relationship with David Adefeso.

The Shade Room was writing the other day Tamar spoke to Wendy Williams during her "Wendy At Home,quot; segment.

Tamar revealed that she is definitely ready to start a family with David, whom she loves very much, and her fans also began to love him.

On the other hand, Tamar made sure to highlight the fact that he would need a ring first. She also said that if David were to propose to her now, she is ready to say yes.

Tamar jumped into the comment section of TSR and posted the following message: "You are all funny. Bring your man and join us tonight and listen to @ david.adefeso side of the story and other couples talk about where they are on their relationships since they were quarantined LIVE TONIGHT at 8 pst on my youtube page #TamarsTakes for Quarantined and couple! Special guests, drinks and fun❤️ me and my edges will be there and if mine can't get them to bring the yours "

A commenter said: Me I love this woman! My girl appeared somewhere in some town which is what I heard. "

Another fan wrote, "I love Tamar's honesty and personality because she grew on me and I can't stand her," and someone else posted this message: "They look so happy together that I wish them nothing but the best."

Another commenter said, í I felt it because I didn't want a bunch of baby dads. One and ready is enough! We want husbands and families!

Ad

Fans can't wait to see these two married.



Post views:

0 0