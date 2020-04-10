Tamar Braxton reveals his dream wedding as boyfriend David Adefeso prepares to spill all the tea in his romance

Tamar Braxton is pouring all the tea on her romance with her business boyfriend, David Adefeso. The singer and reality star recently appeared on Wendy Show @ Home through Zoom, where he talked about being quarantined with his man and son, Logan.

Tamar also talked about marrying David and starting a family with him.

Tamar said, "We actually match quarantine during the day so we don't get too tired of each other. He is in his office all day, and I sit in my office on the couch all day."

Tamar was asked, "Is everyone cared for?" She replied: “I would love to have a family with David, but first we have to put a ring on him. I can't have a bunch of dads running around here, that's not cute. I have one.

Wendy pressed further on their relationship, asking, "If you came to the house tonight with a ring, would you say yes?"

Tamar went on to describe his dream wedding: "I would say yes and find someone online to do it, right now."

She was previously married to record producer and composer Vincent Herbert for nine years.

The R,amp;B diva went to social media to announce that David will address the matter tonight.

She wrote: “You are all funny. Bring your man and join us tonight and listen to @ david.defeso side of the story, and other couples talk about where they are in their relationships since they were quarantined LIVE TONIGHT at eight pst on my youtube page #TamarsTakes for Quarantined and docked. Special guests, drinks and fun❤️ me and my borders will be there and if mine can't make them bring yours ”.

He added: "Quarantined and docked,quot; TONIGHT 8 PM / PST on the Tamar’s Takes YouTube page. We assume not only the difficulties but the wonderful sides of being a couple during this pandemic. We will talk to some amazing people who wrote about their own stories. Join us as we open the line for healthy adult conversation! Who knows, you might see some special guests appear. See you later! # quarantine #couple #tamarbraxton #love ".

A fan said to Tamar, "Tay, I know you're rattling your energy bell right now because of some of the ignorant comments here … your growth is AMAZING!"

They seem to get along.



