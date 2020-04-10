Take a look at The Baker and the Beauty

Imagine that you are a teenager. Like many teenage girls, you have a favorite celebrity. You also have an older brother. Now imagine your older brother is dating his favorite celebrity, and now that celebrity is calling him on the phone while he has a date with his brother.

That's the kind of mind-blowing fantasy setting Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) is living in this exclusive clip from ABC's new show The Baker and the Beauty, which premieres on Monday. She receives a phone call from her brother Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and begs him for details of his date, only to find out that it is not Daniel, but international superstar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) which means hello.

Basically, everything is set up for the perfect type of escapist TV that we could all be in the mood for right now, as we are cooling down at home, waiting for the global pandemic to end.