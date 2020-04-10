Swara Bhaskar had the most amazing virtual birthday party

With a global crash in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone's travel plans, birthday plans, wedding plans … everything has been put on hold. But this did not prevent our birthday girl, Swara Bhaskar, from celebrating her confinement birthday with a bang.

With all her friends and close family members on a video call, Swara had a virtual party at home last night. Her friends performed, the group danced and played many games. They had a good time despite the social distancing. Thanking them for their efforts and making their birthday fun, Swara posted: “I had the most incredibly fun virtual birthday party, in all countries and continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games and performances! You are literally the BEST people. I have no words to tell you how lucky I am that they are my friends as a family. THANK YOU."

Well, where there is a will, there is a sure way, right Swara?